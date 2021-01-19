Charles F. Campbell
Charles F. Campbell
AVINGER — Charles F. Campbell, 91, of Avinger, Texas, passed away January 10, 2021. He was the son of Leaman and Fonnie Campbell of Jefferson, Texas.
Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Campbell of Avinger and his friend Betty Meisenheimer of Longview. He is survived by two sons, Carl Lee Campbell of Avinger, and Kenneth E. Campbell of Longview, and granddaughter Brandy Leigh Campbell of California.
Funeral services will be at Reeder Davis Funeral Home in Hughes Springs Texas at 1:00 pm, Wednesday, January 20, 2021. Graveside services will be at Mims Chapel Cemetery at Lake O the Pines. The family request that mask be worn during the services.

Recommended for You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.