Charles Gene Tullis

Charles was born January 10, 1927 in McGehee, Arkansas to Dollie and Earl Tullis. He was a World War II Veteran having served in the United States Navy. Upon completing his service to our country, he began his education in Ruston, Louisiana where he attended Louisiana Tech University. He graduated in 1951 with a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering.
Charles served as president of KingTool Company in Longview, Texas from 1965 until his passing in 2020. During those 55 years, he thrived on obtaining knowledge for himself, his employees and others. His greatest passion was creating opportunities for future generations to learn. Grow. And make positive contributions to our society.
Charles’s broad background allowed him to accomplish many of his goals in life which were all based on his primary belief - Discipline. No one but the Lord will ever truly know the abundance of his anonymous gifts and support of those in need. His generosity allowed many young adults to continue their education at Louisiana Tech University. Charles was a humble man with a heart of a philanthropist. The world will never know just how many lives Charles Tullis impacted through a lifetime of selfless deeds he bestowed behind the scenes per his request.
Charles is survived by his wife of 35 years Dee Tilley Tullis and their son Chance Tullis. Two daughters Carol Miller and her husband Ray; Kaye Dillard. Five grandchildren and their spouses. Four great grandchildren. Sister-in-law Lesa Tilley Eubank and her husband Mark. Numerous nieces and nephews and longtime close family friends Jim and Janie Branton.
Those who were waiting to greet him in Heaven are his parents; Dollie and Earl Tullis; brothers Author, Marvin and sister Eunice Tullis Nylund.
Donations may be made to Louisiana Tech University College of Engineering and Science: P. O. Box 10348 Ruston, LA 71272, or the charity of your choice.
Private family graveside services will be at Rosewood Park under direction of Rader Funeral Home.
