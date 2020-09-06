Charles Gray

After graduating high school in 1954, he played baseball while attending Panola College. Shortly afterwards, he served for 3 years in the US Army training as a sharpshooter and was later stationed in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
After leaving the military, he moved to Longview with his wife, Wanda Scott Gray, and continued his college studies at Letourneau University. He worked at the Letourneau plant as a supervisor helping design offshore drilling equipment including a central panel for the first offshore platform.
Charles was a man of integrity who dedicated himself wholeheartedly to his family, church and career. He and Wanda both enjoyed working at their farm in Upshur county raising cattle, supporting their grandchildren and their church.
Charles and Wanda joined Winterfield United Methodist Church in 1962, and Charles served on many committees including finance, trustees, and ushers. He was active in the Methodist Men’s Group and the Fellowship Sunday School Class.
He is survived by his loving wife Wanda of 62 years; siblings/spouses James and Joyce Gray, Weldon and Jane Gray, daughter Carmen Hohlt and husband Roger; daughter Kimberly Pivaral and husband Francisco; grandchildren Lindsey Ann Hohlt, Andrew Charles Hohlt, married to Lauren, Maria Alexandra Pivaral and Estuardo Jose Pivaral; great grandchild Henry Charles Hohlt.
Preceded in death by his parents Bonnie Dee and Lewis Gray and his younger brother, Fred Gray.
There will be a graveside service for Mr. Gray on Tuesday, September 8 at 11 am at Rosewood Park Mausoleum in Longview. Contributions may be made to Winterfield United Methodist Church 2616 Tryon Rd, Longview, TX 75605.
