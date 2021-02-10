Charles “Hammer” McLaren

Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Areas of dense morning fog. Rain showers in the morning with numerous thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High near 45F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.