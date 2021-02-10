Charles “Hammer” McLaren
LONGVIEW — Charles “Hammer” McLaren, 66, of Longview, Texas went to be with his Lord and Savior on February 8, 2021. Charles was born in Natchitoches, Louisiana on July 21, 1954. Funeral Service will be officiated by Olan McLaren on February 11th at 10am at Radar Funeral Home in Longview, Texas. burial will follow at Ore City Cemetery, Ore City, Texas.
Charles was preceded in death by his father Charles Albert McLaren and mother Jeannette Layfield Watson. Charles is survived by his wife Margaret Sue McLaren, and children Rebecca & Jerry Tutt of Dallas, Ray & Sheila McLaren of Longview, Daphne & Chris Kessler of Longview, Albert McLaren & Lauren Whipkey of Kilgore, grandchildren Colten and Breann King, Sydney Hawley, Serra Rolow, Jaxen McLaren, Shyla Rolow, Westen McLaren, Serena Rolow, Hunter Whipkey, great-grandchildren Blakelee King and Colson Hawley, and siblings Randy & Sheila McLaren and Jacqueline & Perry May. Charles is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com

Recommended for You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.