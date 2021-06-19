Charles J. Hicks
HUGHES SPRINGS — Charles J. Hicks, 87, of Daingerfield, TX peacefully passed away on June 17, 2021 surrounded by loved ones. Charles was born on November 4, 1933 to Edd and Myrtle Hicks of Daingerfield. After Charles graduated from Daingerfield in 1952 he pursued a degree in Business Administration at Texas A & M. After graduation he worked in the Production of Munitions Department for the United States Defense for over 28 years. In 1955 he met Marilyn Hall at a Baylor football game in Seattle, Washington. Charles and Marilyn went on to have 3 children, Michael, Malinda and Kenneth. Charles retired in 1993 after 28 years in the fiend. While retired, Charles had time to pursue his love for purple martins and anything related to Texas A & M.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Edd and Myrtle Hicks; a son, Michael Hicks and a daughter, Malinda Mead. He is survived by his spouse, Marilyn Hicks and son, Kenneth Hicks; a brother, Clennis Hicks and a sister, Maggie Halbrook.
Services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Clark Cemetery and under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Hughes Springs.
There will be a time of visitation from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m., Friday evening at the funeral home.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longview resident wins $3 million on scratch-off lottery ticket
- MrBeast Burger now available in Longview
- Mitchell steps down as Hallsville's head baseball coach
- Police: Longview man admits to killing girlfriend, arrested in Huntsville standoff
- Dice-y situation: Longview camp teaches children how to play Dungeons & Dragons
- Contestants crowned at Miss Juneteenth pageant in Longview
- New Northeast Texas coalition aims to stop Marvin Nichols Reservoir project
- Two suspects arrested in Longview EZ Mart robbery; police looking for third
- Kilgore police capture suspect who escaped in handcuffs
- 'Look up!': Pilots take to Longview skies this week for Great Texas Balloon Race
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.