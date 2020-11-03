Charles J. Whitehorn

Charles was proud to be a Veteran and bravely served his country during Vietnam, receiving many medals and accommodations; including the Purple Heart. He worked in several different fields, but most know him from his days behind the parts counters in Gilmer.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Randy Whitehorn.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Kay Whitehorn of Pritchett; son, Wes Whitehorn of Tyler, son and daughter-in-law Cj and Amy Whitehorn of Pritchett; daughter and son-in-law Sherry and Jody Roberts of Pritchett; grandchildren, Killian Dudley, Mel Roberts, Demi Beckham, Declan Whitehorn, Jeired Whitehorn, Brittney Drummond, Brandon Whitehorn; and several great-grandchildren.
The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.
