Charles Lee Novy
LONGVIEW — Charles Lee Novy, 88, passed away in the early morning hours of August 5, 2023, after a brief illness. He was a devoted husband, supportive father to his three children, and respected “Pop” to his six grandchildren.
Charles was born in Ennis, Texas, to Charles and Ella Novy, on November 27, 1934. Growing up in a small town, he had a wonderful childhood full of outdoor activities, where he became an Eagle Scout. He graduated from Ennis High School in 1952. Charles went on to Texas A&M University, where he earned degrees in both Petroleum Engineering and Geology. After graduation from Texas A&M, he began his first job in Longview, working for Atlantic Richfield. It was in Longview that he met Mary Elizabeth (Libby) Moore, and they were married on August 1, 1959. They happily spent the next 64 years together.
In August 1962, Charles joined Trice Production Company as a Reservoir Engineer. After numerous years, and several mergers, Charles advanced to Executive Vice President of Falcon Seaboard, a publicly traded company. In April 1979, he retired from his corporate career, but maintained a keen interest in the oil and gas industry as he managed several partnerships.
After retirement, Charles had considerable time for two of his passions in life, which were travel and fishing. He and Libby traveled extensively throughout the world, as a couple, and with their children. These trips provided the entire family with a trove of incredible experiences and memories. Charles especially loved his trips to New Zealand, Egypt, Israel, and Russia.
He also spent many hours on fishing trips with numerous friends, including Vince Fowler and Bill Bellner. Throughout the years, his favorite and most consistent fishing buddy was Dr. George Hilliard. During many hours together fishing, they shared the rich experience of nature, and many lively, spirited conversations concerning the topics of the day. Fishing also provided Charles with a creative outlet to design and create numerous lures and dabble in taxidermy.
Charles is survived by his wife, Libby, his son Scott Novy and fiancé Tena, son Keith Novy and wife, Laura, and daughter Melissa Martinez and husband, Manuel; sisters Mary Ann Lamkin of Ennis and Betty Stone of Austin. He also leaves a legacy of grandchildren Nicholas, Meredith, Ben, Drew, Mateo and Lilly.
Charles was a loyal member of St. Anthony’s and St. Mary’s parishes for over 60 years. He was a member of the Knight of Columbus, and a passionate coach for many church basketball teams.
A visitation will be held Friday, August 11, from 4:00-6:00pm, at Rader Funeral Home of Longview, with a Rosary immediately following. A funeral mass will be held Saturday, August 12, at 11:00am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
A guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.