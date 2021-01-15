Charles Leon McNeal
LONGVIEW — A Celebration of Life for Charles L. McNeal, Jr. will be held on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 2:00 pm. in the chapel at Rader Funeral Home in Longview. Rev. John Wallingford will officiate. Interment will be in Hallsville Cemetery following the service for family.
Charlie passed from this world to his eternal home on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. He was born on August 24, 1932 in De Soto, Mississippi to Charles and Grace McNeal. He lived in Mississippi until he entered the Navy in 1952. He graduated from Meridian High School and attended Meridian Municipal Jr. College.
Charlie worked as a motion picture projectionist at Royal Theaters in Meridian, Miss. from July, 1949 until he entered the Navy in April, 1952. He was moved to the 1st Marine Division 1st Battalion 5th Marines as the U.S. prepared for action with Korea. In 1956, Charlie left active duty and served in the Reserves until April, 1960. He had many exciting stories that he freely shared with family over the years about his time as he proudly served his country. He worked at a meat packing plant as a salesman. Then in July, 1957, after moving to Texas, Charlie joined the workforce with Texas Eastman where he was an operator. Charlie became a member of Macedonia Baptist Church in 1962 and remained until his death. He was a Mason. Charlie dearly loved the Lord, his family, and friends. He never met a stranger and quickly invited people to call him PaPaw. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and swinging on his back porch.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Grace McNeal. Also preceding him in death is his wife, Lila Ruth McNeal, after having been married for 56 years.
He leaves behind 2 sons, Al McNeal and wife Jan of Hallsville, Gregg McNeal and wife Dianne of Mt. Pleasant. Grandchildren Clay (Caren) with Charley and Callen of Tyler, Kyle (Ashley) with Kayden of Kilgore, Amanda (Matt) with Peyton of Marshall, Braden with Braxton of Church Point, LA, Christian of Decatur,GA, Madilyn of Hallsville, Ryan with Chase, Kyncee, and Austin of Hallsville, Brad (Jennifer) with Colton and Cooper of Hallsville, Lori (Michael) with Kaleb, Carter, and Landrie of Hallsville, Cody Matkin (Rachel) with Andrew and Brandon of Mt. Pleasant, MI, and Emily Scoville (Billy) with Corbin and Davin of Allen. He is also survived by relatives in Alabama and Mississippi.
There will be no formal visitation but you are invited to view at Rader Funeral Home on Friday, January 15 or before and after the service on Saturday, January 16, 2021.
Memorials may be made in Charlie’s name to Macedonia Baptist Church at 4656 Page Road Longview, Texas 75605. Online condolences may be left at www.raderfh.com
