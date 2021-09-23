Charles Luther Day
BIG SANDY — Charles Luther Day, 82, of Big Sandy passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021, in Longview. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Croley Funeral Home in Gladewater. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later date.
Charles was born January 6, 1939 in Fairfield, Texas to the late Ray and Exa Day. He worked in the Grocery and Produce industry before retiring. Charles was a longtime resident of the Pritchett Community and will be missed by all the loving family and friends he leaves behind.
Charles is survived by his wife Jerri Day; six children Angie Brooks and partner Charles Lampkin, Carla Hudson and husband Kerry, Eric Day, Chris Taylor, Amber Walters and husband David and Brian Day; a sister Marie Wilcox; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren as well as many other loving family and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.