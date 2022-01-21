Charles Melton Eller
LONGVIEW — Charles Melton Eller, age 85, of Longview, Texas went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 16, 2022. Charles was born in Skiatook, Oklahoma on January 8, 1937 to Ida Leota and David Melton Eller.
Charles married his love, Mary Ann, on July 20, 1985. He served in the United States Army from 1961 - 1963. He enjoyed his job as a Plant Manager at Trinity Industries for over 40 years with the company before retiring. Charles loved the outdoors and spent his retired years traveling with Mary Ann and spending time with his kids and grandkids.
Charles is survived by his daughter Brenda Ridenour (Albert); daughter Becky Sivinski (Mike); son Joe Eller (Teresa); daughter Trish Eller (Camilla); daughter Brandy Ford (Travis); grandchildren Bethany Thulin, Caleb Ridenour, Katie Sivinski, Kyle Sivinski, Gina Eller, Marci Eller, Tyler Sands, Taylor Sands, Troy Ford, Adrian Shanks and 4 great-grandchildren
Charles was preceded in death by; wife Mary Ann, father David Melton Eller and mother Ida Leota Eller; brothers Vechil Eller, D.B. Eller (Pete), O.D. Eller, Hermon Eller and sister Ida Leona Duke.
Services will be provided by Lakeview Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens on Saturday, January 22, 2022 with visitation from 12 pm - 2 pm followed by funeral at 2pm and graveside immediately after.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.lakeviewfh.com for the Eller family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Charles’ honor to For Veterans Sake Foundation, 117 W Route 66 Suite 155, Williams, AZ 86046. Website www.forveteranssake.org
