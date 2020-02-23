Charles Michael "Mike" Collier
LONGVIEW — Graveside services for Mike Collier, 57, of Longview will be held on Tuesday, February 25 at 2:00 pm at Bluff Springs Cemetery in Harleton, TX. A time of visitation and fellowship will be held on Monday at Rader Funeral Home of Longview from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Mike passed away suddenly at his home in Longview on February 20, 2020.
Mike was born in Gilmer TX on June 22, 1962 to Jean Collier Clark. Starting at the age of 12, Mike gained a love for cars that he would carry with him the rest of his life. He was very proud of his 42 year career as a “body man” including being the owner operator of Precision Body Works in Longview for upwards of 20 years. When he wasn’t at his shop, Mike could often be found taking trips to Broken Bow where he enjoyed to camp with the family and friends he loved; or he would be passing on his love of fast cars watching drag racing, car shows, or driving muscle cars.
Those left to cherish their memories of Mike include his wife, Sharon Collier; son, Daniel Collier; mother, Jean Clark; sister Vicki Atkins and her husband Mike; step-brother, Johnny Clark; step-sisters, Rebecca Lebeaux and Kathryn Lord; his special friend and mentor, Don Wilson and his wife Edith; as well as his numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

