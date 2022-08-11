Charles Michael “Mike” Ryan
KARNACK — Charles Michael (Mike) Ryan, 79, a resident on Caddo Lake, passed from this life on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, with his loving family by his side.
Mike was born September 11, 1942 in Texarkana, Texas to the late James and Nancy Ryan. He was a graduate of Mineola High School.
Mike was an electrician by trade, working for Texarkana Armature Works and the electrical and mechanical maintenance departments for both Pasadena Bayshore Hospital and Lebus Manufacturing. He also owned and operated Ryan Air in Dangerfield.
Mike married Shirleen Finley in 1962 and the couple raised three children, living the majority of that time in Longview.
On June 15, 1986, Mike married his second wife, Dorothy (Dottie) Ruth Pittman, and the two made their home on Caddo Lake.
Mike was an avid hunter and fisherman and won first place in the Caddo Lake Big Bass Classic Tournament in 1992. He also enjoyed bird watching and shooting pool with his brothers and friends.
Mike was a natural born teacher with great patience, instructing his children and grandkids on how to finesse a large fish into the boat. In addition, he took his nephew on as an apprentice, teaching him the trade of an electrician. He was also known by his children and grandchildren as the man who “could fix anything.”
He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Dolores Agnes Ryan Rutland; brother, Frank Ryan, Sr.; and his loyal and beloved Chesapeake Bay retriever, Jake.
He is survived by his wife, Dottie Ryan; his brother, Jimmy (Rod) Roland Ryan of Boaz, Al.; his children, Charles (Chuck) Michael Ryan, Jr. of Avinger, Shanna Ryan Gregory-Saxton and husband Jeffrey and Charla (Scooter) Wainwright and husband John, all of Little Elm; step children, Billy Platt of Marshall and Sherrie Anderson and husband Eddy of Lake Cherokee; grandchildren, Chloe Ryan and fiance Luke McKellar, Madison Wood and husband Branton, Savannah Saxton and fiance Chase Gruver, Alexandria Saxton, Darbi Wainwright and Jack Wainwright; step-grandchildren, John Tyler Wainwright and Madison Wainwright, Crystal Elder and husband Jeremy, Cole Anderson and wife Amy and Claire Anderson-Hendrix and husband Trase; step great grandchildren, Jayden, Cadence and Ellie; and a multitude of nieces, nephews and long-time friends.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Rader Funeral Home in Longview with nephew Kelly Rutland officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
