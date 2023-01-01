Charles Middleton
HUGHES SPRINGS — Charles Edwin Middleton, “Charlie” to friends and family, went to be with the Lord on December 28, 2022. Born in Gadsden, Alabama, on November 15, 1947, at age 5, he and his family moved to Hughes Springs, Texas, where he graduated from high school in 1966. He was an Eagle Scout and later attended Kilgore College and Stephen F. Austin State University.
Charlie was a National Sales Director in the A.L. Williams Financial Network for many years, and later an independent Financial Advisor with offices in Texarkana and Longview, Texas. He retired in 2018.
Charlie enjoyed visiting with family and friends, hunting, competitive speed shooting, fishing, football, traveling, and life in general. He could “light up a room,” and when Charlie was your friend, client, or family member, he could be depended on to be wherever and whenever he was needed.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Donnie and G. Edwin Middleton, his sister Alice, and brother-in-law Jim Crawford.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 28 years, the love of his life Alison Hooton Middleton; his daughter, Amanda Wilkinson, of Longview, Texas; his sons, Gerald Middleton (Tempa) of Ashdown, Arkansas, Brett Fletcher (Darcie) of Henderson, Texas, and Josh and Todd Fletcher (Jennie)of Indianapolis, Indiana; his brother, Dr. Don Middleton (Cindy) of Hawkins, Texas; and grandchildren, Madison and Hayden Middleton of Missoula, Montana; Kayla and Jacob Wilkinson of Midland, Texas; Sienna and Julia Fletcher of Indianapolis, Indiana; and Abbey and Aiden Fletcher of Henderson, Texas; aunt Quilla Alvis of Hamilton, Alabama; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.
Visitation with the family will be on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at 1:00 pm, at the Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Hughes Springs, Texas, followed by the celebration of his life at 2:00 pm with Rev. Danny Biddy officiating. Interment will follow at the Hughes Springs Historical Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Davis Phinney Foundation for Parkinson’s at dpf.org.
