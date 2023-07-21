Charles R. Graham
AUSTIN — Charles R. Graham, age 79, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2023, in Austin, Tx after spending the day listening to old stories, hearing the laughter and feeling the love of his family.
Charlie was born September 29, 1943, in McLeansboro, IL to Charleston Opal Graham and Leona (Russell) Graham. He was a 1962 graduate of Pine Tree High School in Longview, Tx where he excelled in football and made many friends.
He then went to Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Tx and wore the #32 as fullback for the Red Raiders. There, he met Janet Norris, and they married in August 1965. They raised two beautiful daughters, Gretchen and Holly.
After graduating from Texas Tech in 1968 with a Bachelor’s degree in Petroleum Engineering, he went to work for Amoco Production Company in Brownfield, Tx. He held various positions with increasing responsibility and spent some time in Chicago, IL before settling back in Texas. He later started his own company, Graham Engineering, where he worked for the remainder of his career in the oil and gas industry. He enjoyed working in the field and offering his services to drill and complete wells, including providing his expertise to revive problem wells. His colleagues said he knew his stuff top to bottom and was always calm and confident no matter how dicey the situation may be. He expected the best out of his crews, and he inspired all of them to give it.
When not in the office or the field, Charlie was pursuing his many adventures. He loved the outdoors and hunting. He loved to hike and took his family to the top of Mt. Le Conte in the Smoky Mountains for a trip they would never forget. He also loved the ocean, sailing and scuba diving. He took his family on many sailing excursions in Galveston Bay on his Morgan 41 sailboat named Magic.
Although he spent many years living in larger cities like Chicago and Houston, he was truly a small-town country guy at heart. In the 80s he left the suburbs and found a beautiful piece of property in Washington County, Texas to cultivate into his own piece of cowboy paradise. He was truly happy there for almost 40 years.
Charlie was also the proud parent of many dogs and horses during his life. He loved them with all his heart, and they were his constant companions.
Charlie is preceded in death by his parents, Charleston Opal Graham and Leona (Russell) Goss and his sisters, Gwendolyn (Graham) Megason, June Jordan (Graham) and Beth Graham. He is survived by his daughters Gretchen (Graham) Edelmon and husband, Brian of Austin, Tx, and Holly (Graham) Murphy and husband, Dusty of Pinehurst, Tx, his grandchildren, Graham (Renee), Meredith, Justin, Claire and Samantha and his sister, Lee Graham and husband Steve of Galveston, Tx along with many nieces and nephews who all loved their Uncle Charlie.
The family would like to thank the amazing, wonderful, and deeply compassionate staff, caregivers, and health care professionals at Silverado Barton Springs Memory Care and Lavender Springs Assisted Living for loving Charlie like he was truly one of their own family. We couldn’t have ensured that he would experience such an enriched and dignified life during this time without them.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, July 22, 2023, in the Chapel of Downs Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to Texas Tech University College of Engineering (give.ttu.edu) or your local SPCA.
Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home
