Charles Ray Kemp
LONGVIEW — Charlie Kemp of Longview left his wonderful life on January 18th, at the age of 91. He is survived by his wife Margie, his brother John, his sons Kelly and David, David’s wife Dianna, and Charlie’s grandchildren Lauren and Matthew.Margie asked that no flowers or food be sent, and for friends to simply make a donation to their favorite charity.Charlie was born December 18, 1929. He lived most of his life in Longview. He was raised close to Ware Elementary School and graduated from Longview High School in 1948. He attended Texas A&M as a distinguished student in electrical engineering and as an officer in the ‘Corp’, graduating in 1952. The most important event in Charlie’s life was his marriage to Margie. Charlie attended his younger brother John’s high school graduation ceremony, where he saw Margie cross the stage. He asked his parents “Who is that girl? I want to meet her!” Luckily, they knew, and arranged an introduction. They married after he graduated from A&M a couple of years later, and they had 67 years of fairytale bliss.After college and the wedding, he joined the Air Force, spending two years state-side as a communications officer. Upon leaving the Air Force he practiced electrical and petroleum engineering for 7 years, traveling extensively with Margie in West Texas. He then worked at LTV as an aerospace engineer, living for 3 years in Arlington. In 1965, at the urging of his good friend Clyde Hazelett, he changed careers, returned to Longview, and become a stockbroker at Eppler, Guerin and Turner, mentored under EGT manager Leonard Sosland. This was in the days of passbook savings, and it was new and frightening for normal citizens to buy/own stocks, so it took a lot of work to gain the trust of the people of Northeast Texas. He had great success and enjoyed his career so much that he continued working an amazing 55 years until he finally retired from the company -- now Wells Fargo Securities -- in 2015 at the age of 86. Charlie also mentored his son Kelly in the same industry.Charlie & Margie were members of the First Methodist Church of Longview, and Charlie served as a financial elder in the church for many years, including as Financial Chairman. They were active members of the ‘Henry Foster’ Sunday School class there for 60 years. He was a member and past president of the Longview Lions Club. Charlie and his sons grew up hunting and fishing with his father Evan Kemp. Because of a very close relationship between Evan and Johnny Case, Evan and Charlie went on week-long fishing trips at Johnny Case’s “Delta Fishing Club” fishing camp south of New Orleans for many years. Charlie served as treasurer of the fishing club. Even after the death of Johnny Case, he went on the fishing trips many times over the years with a bunch of friends - especially with his good friend and boat co-owner Bob Smithers.Margie and Charlie did everything together: bridge clubs, tennis, golf, dancing, travel, and in the last years, they played in bridge tournaments all over east Texas. He kept himself in excellent physical condition. He said he was fortunate to accomplish so many of his goals in his life, that he had a wonderful life and was ready to go meet Jesus. Think of it: 91 years of mostly good health; 67 years in the best marriage ever; 55 years in a job he loved; happy sons and grandkids; and faith in Jesus. Who could ask for more?
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longview-area men at Capitol riot arrested, held on federal detainers
- Longview woman charged after child tests positive for PCP
- Fourth lawsuit against Longview doctor claims he sought 'vulnerable' child patients
- Two people, including Longview man, die in crash near Henderson
- Longview man gets federal prison sentence for trafficking in anabolic steroids
- 'Not a peaceful protest': Documents detail charges against East Texans accused of taking part in Capitol riot
- Former Marshall ISD superintendent faces felony theft charges
- Man on death row for 2008 murder of child in Rusk County granted stay of execution
- Gift of life: Gregg County sheriff's deputy to receive kidney from White Oak woman
- Longview salon and spa diversifies to survive shutdown
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.