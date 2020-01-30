Charles Rex Davis, 85, of Longview, TX (formerly of Mount Vernon, TX) passed away peacefully on January 27, 2020. He was born on July 15, 1934 to Rex Davis and Mildred Bolin Davis in Franklin County, TX where he grew up and lived most of his life.
Following graduation at Mount Vernon High School (MVISD), Charles attended Draughon’s Business College and worked at Sunset Motor Lines in the Dallas area. He served in the U.S. Army and the Army Reserve from 1957-1962. After serving his country, he returned to the Purley Community and worked as a dairyman until 1986. He supported his community by serving on the MVISD School Board (1972-1977), Franklin County Water Board, Purley Baptist Cemetery Committee, and the Perpetual Care Board of Directors, and was elected as the Precinct 4 Commissioner for Franklin County to name a few.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 64 years, Pat; son, Randy; infant twin daughters, Denise and Diane; and grandson, Jason Davis.
Charles is survived by two daughters, Deon Cox and husband Roger of Kilgore, TX and Debbie McDaniel and husband David of Henderson, TX; four grandchildren, Raisha Rector, Laci Bryson, Dustin Cox, and Craig Davis; and five great grandchildren, Jacob Groves, Chloe Groves, Matt Bryson, Jace Bryson and Anna Cox.
The family would like to say a special “Thank You” to Allison, Patti and Jackie at “Our House,” the VA staff, Traditions, family and friends for your loving support and prayers during this time.
Those wishing to make a memorial contributions may do so to Purley Baptist Church - Attn: Mrs. Cindy Maxton - 309 FM 900 West - Mount Vernon, TX 75457
