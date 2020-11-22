Charles Rex McAdoo

My father, Rex was a 12 year student of Pine Tree High School, class of 1952. He then attended Kilgore College. He was a dedicated hard worker and made his career at Lone Star Steel as a Foreman in the Shipping Department. He dedicated 44 years there.
He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Longview. He married the love of his life at 19, Bobbie S. Harty of Gilmer, TX, and had three children. Then, later in life, married Shirley Gordon of Kilgore, TX. She passed away in 2004. My mother passed in 2012.
He was a great golfer, loved to fish and hunt. He is predeceased by Bobbie Sue Harty McAdoo and wife, Shirley Gordon McAdoo. His father and mother Henry W. McAdoo and Ella M. Mood. Sister-in-law, Joann McAdoo and brother-in-law, Jerry Harty. In-laws, Bob and Janie Harty and Mr. and Mrs. Earl Gordon. Nephew, Paul D. Harty; and two step grandchildren, Silvia Pena and Michael Pena.
Survivors include children David J. McAdoo of Kilgore, Debra S. Pena and husband Esequiel of Odessa, TX, and Janet K. Dancer of Longview; step-daughters, Zetta Gordon Parks and Dennis Atlanta, GA, and Stephanie Gordon Cooley of Liberty City. Brother, Jackie W. McAdoo of Arlington and daughter, Donna McAdoo Parker and husband Steve. Grandchildren, Larry O. Adams, II, and wife Lisa, Ashley K. Adams, Dustin Pena and wife Teresa, and Luke Dame and wife Kristina. Rex will also be remembered by his 16 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A viewing will be held for family and friends with social distancing and masks from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24 at Rader Funeral Home of Longview with a graveside service at Kilgore Cemetery, 200 Memorial St, Kilgore, TX 75662 following at 2:00 p.m.
