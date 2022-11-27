Charles Samuel Barham
LONGVIEW — Charles Barham, 85, returned to his heavenly Father November 18, after a 5-month battle with cancer. Born April 16, 1937, in Prescott, AR, to Clinton and Oleta White Barham, Dr. Barham remained an only child. In 1950, his family moved to Longview, TX, where he began 8th grade at Foster Jr. High. The family soon joined Mobberly Ave. Baptist Church and became involved in ministry there. After graduating Longview High in 1955, Charles briefly attended Kilgore College and LeTourneau University before transferring to East Texas Baptist College in 1957, where he met freshman Mary Kveton. After dating for a year, they married April 16, 1960. He received a B.S. in Religious Education in 1960, after which the couple moved to Ft. Worth for him to pursue a Master in R.E. at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, which he completed in 1963. For 12 years he served churches in the Florida panhandle. In 1977 he returned to Longview to serve on staff at Oakland Heights Baptist Church. During those years Mr. Barham received his Doctor of Ministry from Luther Rice Seminary. He subsequently pastored Turnertown Baptist Church for six years. In 1985 Dr. Barham and wife were called as missionaries to Japan, where he pastored Kobe International Baptist Church until 2001, when the couple returned to Longview to retire. In retirement Dr. Barham pastored Forest Hill Baptist Church. He also served Mobberly as Minister of Pastoral Care until his passing.
He was preceded in death by his parents and infant son Russell.
Surviving him are his wife Mary of 62 1/2 years; son Paul and wife Lisa of San Antonio, TX; daughter Dr. Andrea Jensen and husband Karl of Cedar Park, TX; grandchildren James Jensen of Missoula, MT; Joshua Barham and wife Devon of Austin, TX; and Hannah and husband Joshua Murley of Austin, TX.
A memorial service is planned in the sanctuary of Mobberly at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 3, with visitation following.
