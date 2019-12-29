Charles Shaw Taylor

Mr. Taylor was born March 16, 1932, in Longview, the son of Bill Northcutt and Louise Shaw Taylor. He was the grandson of Charles Lee and Iba Northcutt Taylor and Dushee and Ida Rule Shaw. His great, great grandfather, Job Taylor, was a founding member of the First United Methodist Church in Longview and served as the first minister until a permanent minister could be found.
He graduated from Colombia High School in Colombia, Missouri, in 1950 and North Texas State University in 1958 with a B. S. degree. Before attending college he served for four years in the United States Air Force with the 443rd Bomb Squadron, a B-29 unit during the Korean Conflict. He earned the unit citations: the Korean National Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. He later served at March AFB in California and Brize-Norton AFB in Oxfordshire, England.
Mr. Taylor worked for ten years as a registered representative of the New York Stock Exchange. He was a real estate broker in Fort Worth, Texas, for over 30 years and a member of the Farm and Land Institute of the National Association of Realtors for 26 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Nancy Kennedy.
Survivors include his wife, Winnie Taylor; two sons: Charles Lee Taylor and his wife Donna Reinstedler of Ottawa, Ohio, and W. Mac Taylor and his wife, Susan of Prairie Village, Kansas; four grandchildren: Victoria Taylor of Oyster Bay, New York, and Alexander, Katherine, and Ella Taylor of Prairie Village, Kansas; sister, Gloria Wismar of Longview, nephews, Andrew Wismar of Longview, and Bill Wismar of Fairhope, Alabama, and nieces, Lani Pringle of San Mateo, California and Lee Kennedy of Boulder, Colorado.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial donation may do so to First Christian Church, Longview, or the Race Track Chaplaincy of America, 2365 Harrodsburg Road, Suite A-120, Lexington, Ky 40504.
A memorial guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.