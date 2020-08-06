Charles Stiles
KILGORE — Services for Mr. Charles Stiles, 73, of Kilgore will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. in the Rader Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Shawn Heatherly officiating. Burial will follow at the Kilgore Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday from 9:00 A.M. until 10:00 A.M. Mr. Stiles passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020 at his home in Kilgore. Charles was born on April 9, 1947 in Greenville, Texas. He was the son on the late Ennis and Louise Stiles. Charles served our country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He retired from G.T.E. where he was an equipment installer, He was and avid Dallas Cowboys fan and enjoyed his trips to Las Vegas and the “Boats” Mr. Stiles is survived by his daughters, Lisa Held and husband Damon of Lubbock, TX and Nanci Hoffman and husband Jason of Kilgore, TX; sisters, Sarah Hale and husband Johnny of Plano, TX and Faye Stephens and husband Al of Milano, TX; 7 grandchildren, Barrett Hoffman, Joeli Hoffman, Alysa Ellison, McKenna Diaz, Mikaela Williams, Dyson Ellison, and Rachel Ellison; great-grandchild; Arianna Dorsey and expected great-grandchild, Alexander Dorsey. Charles was preceded in death by his father; Ennis Stiles; mother, Louise Syjansky, and sister, Nelda Bean Charles Stiles.
