Charles Stuart “Stu” Ferrell

Stu was born in Provo, Utah on May 29, 1942. He and his family moved to Ontario, CA and then to Longview in 1957. He graduated from Longview High School in 1960. He played football for Longview, #88, and always held pride in the LOBOS!
Stu studied at the University of Missouri School of Mines to receive his Bachelor of Science and Engineering, Rice University to achieve his Master of Science, and University of Missouri School of Mines for his PhD in Civil Engineering. He remained an active Alumni with his fraternities and school and returned to Rolla, Missouri, yearly for homecomings and St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.
Stu spent 25 years of his career teaching Civil Engineering at Southern Illinois University, Louisiana Tech University and New Mexico State University. He spent the last eleven years of his career in Tucson, Arizona doing what he taught, working as a Structural Engineer. He had a “thing” for bridges. He served all the Civil Engineering Societies and presided over many in Illinois, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Arizona. He was a proud contributor to Math Counts. He retired in 2008. Moved back to Longview to enjoy his life with his close friend Ann Lloyd Brown.
He was a loving father, husband, significant other and Grandfather to us. He very much enjoyed sports, especially baseball and football. He spent his leisure time with family, mostly in Colorado at the cabin, fishing, hiking and sitting on the deck. His greatest pride was his grandsons. He was especially proud of his newest grandson, Isaac, who is age 5. They were quite a pair!
Stuart was preceded in death by his parents, James O. Ferrell and Hellen A. Penninger Ferrell; older brother, Thomas Ferrell, wife, Jeanie A. Ferrell of 27 years, daughter, Kelly Gipson Boley, and his best friend, Robert Sullivan. Those left to cherish his memories include Ann Lloyd Brown, his significant other of ten years, his son, John Ferrell, John’s wife, Catherine Ferrell, John’s mother, Ann Carr, his daughter, Katey Gipson-Colussy (son-in-law, Mike Colussy). Sister-in-law, Sarah Ferrell, sister-in-law, Betsy Allan. Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Apke, and his beloved grandsons, Zachary Taylor Apke, Jacob Henry Apke, and Isaac Dylan Ferrell.
There will not be a public service due to COVID-19. There will be a celebration of Stuart’s life with his family and friends in Colorado at the cabin, next summer. This was his wish.
