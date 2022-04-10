Charles Thomas Lawrence
LONGVIEW — Charles Thomas Lawrence, Sr., 86, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2022, after a lengthy illness. Charles was born to Albert Kennedy Lawrence and Minnie Bell Quillen Lawrence on December 26, 1935, in Harrison County Texas.
Charles was a member of the Reel Rd. Church of Christ. He was a 1954 graduate of Hallsville High School. He married Charlotte Adams in June, 1956, in Marshall, Texas, and was a proud father to two children.
He worked for SWEPCO for many years, and in 1983, started a new business, South Central Auto Supply (NAPA) in Hallsville with wife, Charlotte and son, Tommy.
As drag racing enthusiasts and accomplished mechanics, Charles and Tommy built and raced their own cars and made many life-long friends who shared their interest of this sport. In his later years, Charles enjoyed fishing and sharing his catch with family and friends.
Charles was proceeded in death by his parents, three brothers, and three sisters. He is survived by his wife of almost 66 years, Charlotte Lawrence; son, Tommy Lawrence and wife, Rita of Hallsville; daughter, Tracy Cox and husband, Jeff of St. Augustine, TX; granddaughter, Katie Cox and fiance’, Abiam Hernandez of Nacogdoches, TX; sister-in-law, Marcia Adams and husband, Bob Wilkinson of Las Cruces, NM; and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.
The family would like to thank Texas Home Health and Hospice and Haven Care Nursing Facility.
A visitation will be held in the chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Longview, TX, at 9:00 am on Monday, April 11, 2022, followed by the funeral service at 10:00 am. Interment will be at Hallsville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the Hallsville ESD 5 Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 779, Hallsville, TX 75650, (903) 668-3232.
