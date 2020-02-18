Charles Vincent Moore

Charles moved to White Oak, Texas when very young and attended White Oak schools from kindergarten through his senior year of high school (1957). His graduating class of thirty-two had a wonderful esprit de’ corps and many are still in touch today. Charles and one of his best friends, Punk Miller, were co-captains of the 1956 football team, 16A State District Champs. Charles also participated in Track. He later served in the U.S. Army at the “request” of the government, and after being discharged, graduated with a BBA in Accounting (1969) from The University of Texas at Austin with the help of the GI Bill and his former football coach, Herman (“Moon”) Mullins. He was a die-hard Longhorn fan (Life Member of the Texas Exes) and was proud to have attended the 1969 “Great Shoot-Out” with Arkansas in Fayetteville and the 2005 National Championship game in the Rose Bowl.
Charles was extremely interested in the history of his family – and through his genealogical research, he was proud to be a sixth generation Texan, a Life Member of the Sons of the Republic of Texas, a Member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, and a Member of the Society of the War of 1812 for American Independence. His relative, Benjamin Richardson, opened a ferry crossing on the Neches River, which Richardson’s Ferry is shown on many of the historic maps of Texas.
Charles’ interest in antique cars was nurtured from the beginning of his and Patricia’s marriage in 1969 and they still own a 1937 Chevrolet they bought the first year of their marriage. He was better known around East Texas in his 1938 Ford Highway Patrol car. Charles was a member of the Vintage Chevrolet Club of America, the Plymouth Owners Club, the National Ford V-8 Club, and the local East Texas Lazy 8’s Club, of which he was treasurer. In their younger days, Charles and Patricia enjoyed their participation in antique car tours in Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and Texas. Early vacations were spent in Colorado touring old abandoned gold mines before all the ski resorts discovered them, too.
Charles professional career as a CPA/CFP took him from accounting/financial positions at various oil companies in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Dallas, Texas, to Fort Worth, Texas and finally to private practice in accounting/financial planning in Dallas. He loved working with his clients to encourage wise investing for their futures.
Charles was a Southern Baptist and a daily reader of the Bible. He was ready to meet his Lord and Savior and to greet all his beloved pets at the Rainbow Bridge. Charles desired no services be held but his ashes will be with Patricia until their final resting place is chosen. If any friends wish to make a memorial, please consider your local SPCA or the Texas SPCA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.