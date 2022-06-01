Charles W. Lawson
LONGVIEW — Charles Lawson of Longview, Texas passed away peacefully at home and went to be with Lord on May 28, 2022, at the age of 90.
Charles was born on August 10, 1931, in Caney, Oklahoma to Charlie Emory and Minnie Jewel Lawson. He graduated from Caney High School in 1949 and was the captain of his high school basketball team. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the United State Army and served as a battery clerk in England for three years.
Charles leaves behind his wife of 68 years, Kathie Hunt Lawson. They were married in Kings Point, Missouri on August 27, 1953, after meeting at Southwestern Bell telephone company in Dallas where they were employed. They moved to Longview in 1970. After Charles retired from the phone company in 1984, he started his landscaping service, Lawson Enterprises and retired in 2000.
He leaves behind his daughter Melanie Winter and her husband Russ, daughter Angela Lawson, two grandsons Jared and his wife Wayleen, and Rhett Wyche, and three great-grandchildren MacKenzie, Colin, and Lukas Wyche.
After Charles retired, he loved to work in his yard, fish, hunt, win at cards, be outside in nature, and took on numerous renovations and creative home improvement projects. His pride and joy were his family, and he would do anything to help better their lives. He always stepped up in time of need and showed his love for family through acts of service.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, June 3, 2022, at 10am in the chapel at Rader Funeral Home in Longview. Visitation will be held Thursday from 6-8pm at Rader. An online guest book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mobberly Baptist Church or a charity of choice.
