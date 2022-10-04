Charles Walker
DALLAS — Charles “Chuck” Walker, loving brother, father of one, and friend to many passed away Sept. 23, 2022, at the age of 76. Chuck was born on Sept.12, 1946, in Ranger, Texas to M.C. (Mac) and LaVada Walker. After growing up in Longview, he graduated from Pine Tree High School, Class of 1966. After high school, he joined the United States Air Force to serve his country, like his father before him. At the conclusion of his service, he worked at the Schlitz Can Plant in Longview for almost 30 years.
Chuck loved to play golf and work on cars in his spare time, evidenced by the five sets of clubs and seven vehicles he still owns. He was known for his quick wit, a Walker family trait, and also for his loving personality that made him such a beloved friend to all who knew him. Chuck had many other hobbies throughout the years which included NASCAR, sailing, camping, riding ATV’s, going to estate sales, and more recently attending local high school sports with his two best friends from high school and throughout life, Charlie Nevill and Reese Schriver.
Chuck was preceded in death by his father, M.C. Walker, and his mother, LaVada. He is survived by his son, Scott, daughter-in-law Sara, and Danika and Dakota, his two grandchildren. He is also survived by his two brothers, Randy and wife, Wanda, and John and wife, Susan. He is survived by several nieces and nephews including Taryn Ziehm and Chris Walker. Chuck’s family plans on honoring him in a private celebration to recognize and remember what his life meant to them. Donations may be sent to T. Boone Pickens Hospice facility, 12477 Merit Drive, Dallas, Texas.
