Mr. Charles Wayne Barrett was born February 10, 1943 in Gary, Texas. He passed this life December 6, 2019 in Tyler, Texas. Mr. Barrett was one of two sons born to the marriage of Travis Eugene and Fannie Myrtle Byrd Barrett. He was raised in Gary starting schools there and finishing schools in Carthage and Kermit.
Charles would marry Joyce Sullivan June 111, 1961 and together they would celebrate 58 years of marriage and raise two children. Mr. Barrett worked in department store management for CR Anthony and after retirement, Excel Ford. Charles grew up in Southside Baptist Church. He served as Past President on the Dixie Lake Board. He loved the outdoors, was an avid fisherman and coin collector. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Mr. Barrett is survived by his loving wife Joyce Barrett of Carthage; daughter, Laura Barrett of Austin; son, David Barrett of Tyler; brother, Troy Barrett and wife Freda of Carthage; grandchildren, Seth Barrett and wife Jessica of Holly Lake Ranch, Dana Rodriguez and husband David of Tyler, Shelby Barrett and Jackson Freeland both of Tyler; great grandchild, Patsy LeeAnn, and Marty; numerous, nieces, cousins and a host of friends.
Serving as pallbearers will be, Tiny Wilson, Sam Kinney, Jeff Smith, Jeff Godwin, Bubba Beach, and Rodney Lawrence. An online guestbook may be signed at www.hawthornfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.