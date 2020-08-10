A devoted husband, father, Papa, brother, community leader, and follower of Jesus, we remember Charles Wayne Davis, 81, who joined his beloved wife Linda and son Todd in their heavenly home on August 5, 2020. We celebrate his complete healing and all the evidence he left behind of a life well lived. Charles was a gentle giant who represented integrity, unwavering faith, responsive work ethic, and constant kind heartedness.
Charles was the first-born son of Lester C. and Katherine Davis. He was born at Stone Farm in rural Cherokee County on October 17, 1938. Charles was President of Troup High School Class of 1956, and attended Tyler Junior College and LeTourneau University. Charles enlisted in 1959, where he served as a Sergeant in the United States Army Reserves. He met the love of his life, Linda Propes, at a miniature golf course in Kilgore in 1960. They married in Arp, Texas in 1961 and established their home in Longview, where they raised their two children, Charlinda and Derek Todd, in the Ware Acres and Judson neighborhoods.
For nearly two decades, Charles was the owner/operator of Southern Auto Parts. After working for Ed Warner Construction, Charles followed his calling to public service and ran for Gregg County Commissioner Precinct One in 1992, where he served for 20 years. Ever the thoughtful listener and determined doer, Charles set out to do all the good he could, wherever he could. One of his favorite projects was clearing the land for the George Richey extension. Charles was appointed to the National Association of Counties' Human Services and Education Steering Committee in 1994, recognized as 2004 Longview Federated Clubs Man of the Year, East Texas Council of Governments Executive Board Chairman and 2002 Regional Citizen of the Year, and the Texas Recreation & Parks Society Distinguished in 2003 for his work on community parks for the Longview, Pine Tree, and Spring Hill communities, specifically Lear Park and Kid's View Playground.
Charles was a member of the American Legion Post 140, Judson Lions Club and a sustaining member of the Texas Lions Foundation. After retirement, Charles cheerfully served in the Volunteer Auxiliary at Longview Regional Hospital, Meals on Wheels, and was a graduate of the Longview Citizen Police Academy.
Papa loved the simple joys in life, like visiting the zoo with his grandsons, the geese at Whitehurst Lake, feeding the birds and cows at his Judson estate, and driving the country roads of East Texas with his beloved Linda. He was always on the lookout for folks to help, and he gave without any notion of motive or agenda, but only to show Christ's love and human compassion.
Charles is preceded in death by his parents, his son Derek Todd Davis, and his precious wife, Linda Propes Davis. Cherishing his legacy, and our blessed opportunity to love and learn from him, are his daughter, Charlinda Davis Gray; his grandsons, Jacob R. Gray of Dallas, Tyler J. Gray (Tayler) of Forney, Parker D. Gray of Dallas, and his great grandson, Oak Jameson Gray. Also surviving Charles are all of his younger siblings: June Cearley (Mike) of Troup, Mary Ann Allen (Latrell) of Carthage, Gerald Davis (Shirley) of Maryland, and Danny Davis ( Pam ) of Tyler. He had numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews, and he was known as the "Candy Man" to his precious great-nieces.
If desired, donations may be made in Charles' honor to Asbury House. A private graveside will be held at Summerfield Cemetery, with a public memorial to follow at 4PM Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Woodland Hills Baptist Church. Additionally, the service will be livestreamed at whbchurch.com and uploaded at a later date to the Rader remembrance page.
An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
