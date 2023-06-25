Charles Wayne Harvey
LONGVIEW — Services for Charles Wayne Harvey will be held at Corinth Cemetery in Timpson, TX, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 10:00 AM. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Rader Funeral Home of Longview. Mr. Harvey passed away in the early hours of June 22, 2023, in Longview, TX.
Wayne was born on December 31, 1947, to parents Burtis and Annie Harvey in Center, TX. Married the love of his life, Yvonne Pyle Harvey, on December 26, 1969. He worked for GE for 17 years as an engineer and later siemens electric in Heber Springs AR. Throughout Mr. Harvey’s life he enjoyed hunting and spending time on his property in Marion County.
Wayne was preceded in death by his wife, Yvonne Harvey and his sister Martha Boren. Those left to cherish their memories of Wayne include his son, Charles Christopher Harvey; brother Owen Harvey and his wife Rhonda; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Sharon and Ray Thompson, and brother-in-law Wesley Boren; best friend Ronnie Bledsoe as well as multiple nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Erma Crockett and Marshall Hospice
