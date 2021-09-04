Charles Wayne Luther
LONGVIEW — Charles Wayne Luther, who many knew as “Fen” was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to many. He was survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Carol Luther; daughter, Penni; son-in-law, Daniel; granddaughters, Madison and Gracie; and a grandson Penn. Fen passed away peacefully at home September 1, 2021 in the presence of his wife. Wayne lived his 94 years as a man of God and on his terms. His service will be held on Monday, Sept. 6th at 10:00 AM with a visitation on Sunday, Sept. 5th from 4:00 to 6:00 at Welch Funeral Home. Wayne will be placed to rest along side his son Steven and generations of family in Couley Louisiana. Charles Wayne Luther will be missed dearly by many. In loving memory.
