Charles Wayne McClellon

Charles worked at Texas Eastman for 30 years as an operations shift supervisor. After retiring in 1995, he would frequently share stories from his time at work. He was a family man, through and through, having a special affection for his grandchildren. He attended almost every event of his grandchildren’s, ranging from sporting events to plays. And now, while he didn’t love to dance, there’s no questioning that he is certainly enjoying a twirl with his wife June, up in paradise.
He is preceded in death by his wife, June McCellon; his parents, Leona and James McCellon; his aunts, uncles, and brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his step-son, Rick McDonald; daughters, Pam McCellon, Leisa Matulis, and Teresa Attaway; his grandchildren, Todd McDonald, Chad McDonald, Samantha Jennings, Courtney McCasland, Kristy McNeil, Jammie Porter, Amanda Russell, and Rose LaBay; and his great-grandchildren, Kayle McNeil, Easton Russell, Ethan McDonald, and Elizabeth Jennings; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family would like to thank their church family and friends who kept them uplifted with their prayers and the staff of Heartsway Hospice who tended to him in his final days with us. Graveside service will begin at 10 a.m., Wednesday, October 7, 2020, with Brother Wayne Spanhanks officiating at Memory park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to Heartsway Hospice.
