LONGVIEW — Charles William Stringfellow was born November 28, 1936 in Horatio, Arkansas. He had been a long time resident of Longview and was a member of IBEW. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and worked as an electrician for many years. Charles passed away at the age of 82 on October 29, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ike and Verna Stringfellow.Survivors include his children, Paul Stringfellow of Longview, Susan Stringfellow of Wyoming, and Scot Stringfellow (Amy) of Austin; brothers and sisters, David Stringfellow of Longview, Minnie Ann Rogers of Beckville, Anita Livingston of Bryan, and Eldon Stringfellow of Beckville; and two grandchildren, Seth Thomas Semlear of Kilgore and Cameron Charles Stringfellow of Austin.If desired, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.
