Charley Green Clayton, Jr.
LONGVIEW — Charley Clayton of Longview passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 10, 2023.He was 102 years old. He was born in Era, Texas near Gainesville on October 25, 1920. He was the third son of five born to C. G. Clayton, Sr., and Sally Eunice Ward Clayton. He lived and worked on his dad’s farm northeast of Muenster for eighteen years. He was working with his brothers at the Clayton Brothers Garage when he caught his first glimpse at Arva, his life-long love, walking by. They fell in love and started dating soon after that first sight. He joined the service at the age of 21 on August 19, 1942, and became a member of the Army Air Corps. He served for 3& 1/2 years before being discharged at Mineral Wells, Texas on December 7, 1945. He went home on a seven-day pass while training in Salt Lake City, Utah, and married Arva Lea Bishop on April 2, 1943.
Charley is survived by his daughter, Linda Haynie of Longview; four grandsons: Rich Haynie of Denver, Colorado, Charles Haynie and his wife Amy of Cincinnati, Ohio, Luke Haynie and wife Brittany of Littleton, Colorado, and Rory Haynie and his wife Erika, of McKinney, Texas. He has six great grandchildren: Jackson and Juliette Haynie of Denver, Colorado, Ella Haynie of Cincinnati, Ohio, Jetter and Tagger Haynie of Littleton, Colorado, and Harper Haynie of McKinney, Texas.
Charley will be buried at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery for Veterans and rest finally with Arva as she passed away six years before him. Service arrangements are being handled by Rader Funeral Home in Longview, Texas. There will be a public viewing on Wednesday, June 21st from 5-7 PM at Rader. The burial will be on Friday, June 23rd at 11 AM in Dallas. Everyone attending should be at the entrance gate at 10:15 Am to get in line in their car before entering the cemetery together. A memorial guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
