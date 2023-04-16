Charley Peck
WEATHERFORD — Charley Phelps Peck was born in Paducah, KY to the late Lola (Phelps) and Loman Peck on February 11, 1961, and lost his courageous battle on April 9, 2023, in Weatherford, TX. Charley’s full obituary can be found on the Galbreaith Pickard Funeral Chapel website. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Sat, April 22, 2023, at North Side Baptist Church, 910 N Main St, Weatherford, TX 76086.
