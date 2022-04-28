Charlie R. Mullis
LONGVIEW — Services for Charlie R. Mullis, 75, of Longview will be held on Friday, April 29, 2022, at one o’clock in the afternoon at First Christian Church of Kilgore with Pastor Jeneille LaGrone, Pastor Bill Blanks, and Reverend Ron Bird officiating. Visitation will be held at Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore from ten o’clock till eleven thirty in the morning on Friday, April 29, 2022. Charlie completed his earthly journey on Monday, April 25, 2022.
Charlie R. Mullis was born on February 15, 1947, in Kings Mountain, North Carolina to Mary Lee Kennedy and Augustus Paul Mullis. He was a graduate of Middlesborough High School. Charlie joined the United States Army following high school and served his country for four years. After his service Charlie was a logistics coordinator for the United States Government. He married the love of his life Sandra on November 6, 1987. They shared thirty-four blissful years of marriage together and two sons. He loved to fish; his favorite was bass fishing! Charlie was always fixing things, so his wife affectionately called him “Mr. Fix-it.” He also enjoyed NASCAR, spending time with friends and family, and attending church. He was a long-time member of First Christian Church of Kilgore. Charlie was a loving husband, father, brother, and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
He is reunited with his loving parents , father-in-law, Euell Curry, and son Shane Benson.
Left to cherish Charlie’s memory are his wife, Sandra Mullis, son, Chris Benson and wife Amber, grandchildren, Madelyn Benson and Morgan Benson, siblings, Roger Mullis and wife Pat, Brenda Mongold, Paula Donaldson and husband Jim, and Wayne Mullis and wife Jeri, mother-in-law, Elsie Curry, and numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family members.
