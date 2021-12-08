Charlie VanMeter
KILGORE — Charles Franklin VanMeter, “Buddy”, of Longview, Texas, went home to the Heavenly Father at age 71 on December 4, 2021, surrounded by Family and Friends. He was a graduate of Sabine High School in 1969, where he was a member of the National Honor Society, Captain of the football and basketball teams, and was First Team All-District on both offense and defense of the football team. Charlie attended Tulsa University on a full-ride football scholarship.
Charlie was a devoted husband, father, Paw Paw, brother, uncle, nephew, and friend. Charlie’s passion for antiques and junkin’ ran deep in his roots. He was a Collector and Expert in Art, Texas Stoneware and Texas Primitives.
Charlie was a gentle and intelligent man who touched the hearts of everyone he knew.
He is preceded in passing by his parents Frank and Billie VanMeter.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Jan Eubank VanMeter; children, Christy VanMeter, Courtney VanMeter Mullins and husband Ian, Chelsey L. Simmons III, Justin Marcus Simmons and wife Anna, Pasche’ Simmons; grandchildren, Macy Mullins, Gavin Robbins, Chole Robbins, Conner Anthony, Madison Simmons, Aidan Simmons, Morgan “Bitty” Simmons, Scarlett Rose Potter; brother, Steve VanMeter and wife Donna: sisters, Judy VanMeter, Charlotte Gill, and Debbie Smith and husband Bob; mother-in-law, Sue Eubank; aunt, Linda VanMeter; sisters-in-law, Gala Strunk and husband George and Kerri Lattery and husband Steve; brothers-in-law, Mark Eubank and wife Lesa and Mike Eubank and wife Vickie; several nieces, nephews, and other family and many friends.
Services in Honor of Charlie will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at the Providence Baptist Church with Revered Steve Fulton officiating. Burial will follow at the Crim’s Chapel Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at Miss Mary’s Place in Longview, Texas, immediately following the service. The family will receive friends at Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Online condolences may be left at www.raderfuneralhome.com
