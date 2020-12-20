Charline Pritchard

Services are private for family but services will be live streamed on 1:00 pm Monday December 21, 2020. Please follow this link below. https://video.ibm.com/channel/DURgpAb2EXm
On September 11, 1987, Charline married her partner and best friend, Mark. In 1994, they adopted their daughter Ashley who became the central figure of their lives. Anyone who met this trio knew the love and bond they will always share.
Charline cared deeply for people and was always the first to offer love, support, and anything else in between. Charline was an exceptional mother, wife, sister, and daughter; her love was boundless, and it always showed. There will never be enough words to express our gratitude and love for her.
Charline spent most of her career in accounting and she dedicated 33+ years to the Four Seasons Hotel Resort and Spa, where she was a pillar in the company. I don’t think she realized how instrumental she was
It would be incorrect to say that Charline lost her battle because she never stopped fighting. When anyone else would have broken, Charline stayed strong. Her resilience, invulnerable strength, and perseverance are why many never saw or knew Charline to be sick. Although her physical presence is no longer here, it doesn’t mean she lost her fight, and she will always stay in our hearts.
She is preceded in death by her parents Alice and Bruce Gaw. She was survived by her husband Mark; daughter Ashley; brother Bruce; sister Brenda; brother Tom and his wife Suzanne; and her many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
