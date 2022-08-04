Charline Thompson
ATHENS — Charline Thompson, 94, passed away to be with the Lord on July 29, 2022, in Athens, TX. She was born to Charles Henry and Stella Pirkle Timberlake on October 25, 1927, in Rochelle, LA. She graduated from Urania High School and earned a Bachelor of Science from Louisiana Tech in 1947. Upon graduating, she worked at United Gas Corporation in Shreveport, Louisiana until she married Leslie B. “Tommy” Thompson in 1949.
Charline and Tommy resided in Dallas, TX from 1951 - 1956 until they moved to Marshall for him to be the manager of J.C. Penney’s. In 1972, they opened Fashion World. They worked together until his death in 1997.
They enjoyed living in Marshall with their five children throughout the years. Charline was a devoted mother serving the Lord by providing her children with a daily example of Christ’s love for them. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Marshall from 1956 until her death.
Charline enjoyed many years in Marshall before a broken hip recovery necessitated her moving to be closer to her daughter. She enjoyed living at Three Forks Senior Living of Forney, Distinguished Living of Forney, Arabella of Athens, and Cedar Lake Nursing Home where she was surrounded by loving and caring new friends. Special thanks to all who took care of her needs and loved her each day.
She was preceded in death by her husband, L.B. “Tommy” Thompson; brother, Loyd Cook; granddaughter, Ashley Brinson and great-grandson, Colin Williams.
She is survived by her sons, Les and Linda from Ruckersville, VA; Robert and Anne-Marie from LaQuinta, CA; Gary and Betty Ann from Longview, TX; Jeff and Sara from Marshall, TX; daughter Paula and Joey Brooks from Athens, TX; her grandchildren, Kristen King and Will, Ryan Thompson, and Lauren Clark and Joe from the Charlottesville, VA area; William and Julian Greca from LaQuinta, CA; Amy Williams and Sloan from Longview, TX; Chad Mathews from Knoxville, TN; Jeffrey Thompson, Jr. and Jessica from Nacogdoches, TX, Dylan Thompson from Nacogdoches, TX; and Jacob Brooks from Tyler, TX; her great-grandchildren Bailey Brown, Charley & Thomas King; Tucker & Claire Thompson; McKinley & Maddie Clark; Carson, Caden, Cole, & Callie Williams; Meagan, Whitney & Hunter Brinson; Benjamin, Matthew, & Ruthie Kate Thompson; and her great-great-grandson Benjamin Brinson.
Visitation will be held on August 8, 2022 at 1:00 pm at FBC, Marshall with a Celebration of Life service at 2:00 pm. She will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, Tommy in Colonial Gardens Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandsons. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Charline’s honor to First Baptist Church in Marshall, Texas, or Samaritan’s Purse International Relief.
Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
