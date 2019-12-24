Charlotte A. Clark

Charlotte was born August 16, 1933 in Wilkinsburg, PA to Charles and Charlotte Cramer. The only daughter, with two older brothers, she has had many stories to tell of her childhood, sometimes amazing listeners with the details she could remember. Her life was spent caring well for her husband and sons. She served her church, Church of the Saviour, serving in and promoting mission work, and volunteered countless hours in the Thrift Shop at Otterbein College. In later years, after retirement, Charlotte and Richard came to Texas to be near their grandchildren. She continued her service at Longview Christian Fellowship (now HighRidge) in the Fellowship House ministry. Charlotte always remembered her friends with a birthday card, greeted everyone with a kiss and spent much time praying for needs. She will be sorely missed.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, Chuck and Dick Cramer, sister- and brother-in-laws, Cappy Cramer, Frank and Martha Gibson, and Ruth Ann White. Left to cherish the memories are husband of 63 years, Richard; sons ‘Skip’-Richard Jr. (Nanci) and Mark (Ruth); grandchildren: Bethany, David (Kelley), John (Amber), Nate (Lisa), Susie (Mason), Meleah and Anna; great-grandchildren: Ashley, Joseph, Roland, Elijah, Micah and Liam; sister- and brother-in-laws: Ann Cramer, David White, Edward and Sandy Clark and a number of cousins, nieces, nephews and loved ones.
A celebration of her life will be held on December 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at HighRidge Church, 2011 W. Marshall Ave. Longview, TX.
