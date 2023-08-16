Charlotte A Newsom
ORE CITY — Charlotte Ann Nix Newsom was born February 12, 1953 in Gilmer, Texas to James William and Pat Nix. She peacefully passed away to be with Our Lord on Friday, July 28, 2023 at 5:40 p.m. in Hughes Springs, Texas. Throughout her life, my Mother had a beauty about her that she took wherever she would go. A smile and eyes that always brought joy to those that met her. She loved people with all her heart. Charlotte grew up in Jenkins, Texas. She was a 1971 graduate of Daingerfield High School and was a proud member of the Tiger Marching Band. She played French horn. She went on to gain a bachelors degree from East Texas State University. After a short stay in Dallas, Texas, Charlotte returned to East Texas to work as an executive secretary at the Lone Star Steel Company, and during that time met Joe Newsom, Sr. They married on January 17, 1976. On September 12th, 1979, Charlotte gave birth to Joe Jr., and from there she began her greatest career, that of raising and caring for him and all the other family she so dearly loved. She was always there for whoever needed her help. Charlotte was very active in the PTA, attended every school function and activity, and worked as a substitute teacher at Ore City ISD. Charlotte was an incredible cook, loved to work in her yard and flowers, and loved her animals. Charlotte also had a talent with oil painting, painting landscapes and loved crafting. Charlotte also loved her jewelry, always wearing something shiny. Charlotte worked for a brief time for the Upshur County Commissioners, and also the Upshur County Library. Charlotte was a lifetime member of Jenkins Methodist Church. She was a member of the Daingerfield Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star. Charlotte is survived by her son, Joe Wayne Newsom, Jr. of Daingerfield and Gilmer, her mother, Pat Nix of Daingerfield, and her sister and brother-in-law, Lynette and Rick Sharp of Hallsville. Charlotte is survived by her three sisters-in-law, Marion Aycock of Avinger, Debbie Grant of Avinger, and Patricia (Robert) Cook of Avinger. She is survived by a host of nieces and nephews, Jarrod Sharp, Kaitlyn Buchanan, Sammie Drew-Lilienstern, Andy Aycock, April Aycock Grogan, Staci Grant, Robin Cook, Ashley Cook McClendon, and Josh Grant. She is survived by so many other cousins, family and dear friends. Charlotte is preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Joe Wayne Newsom, Sr.; her father, James William Nix of Daingerfield; and her grandparents, Hester and Estelle Nix and Jewel and Leora Smithson. Pallbearers will be Rick Sharp, Jarrod Sharp, Dalton Buchanan, Stan Whitaker, Tom Black, David Lambert, Robert Cook, Keith Russell, and Jeff Miller. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 2, 2023 from 6 to 8 pm at Croley Funeral Home, Gilmer, Texas. Funeral services will be Thursday afternoon, 2 p.m. on August 3, 2023 at Jenkins Methodist Church, 49 County Road 2211, Daingerfield, Texas. Interment will be at Coffeeville Cemetery following her service. While Charlotte loved flowers, donations may also be made to the Coffeeville Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 214, Ore City, Texas 75683. To sum it up, Mother was an extraordinary example of love, encouragement, devotion, generosity, grace and determination. It is, in fact, impossible to sum up such a life in just a few words. Mother made a difference in my life, constant encouragement, steadfast support, and unconditional love. These last years have been a journey and not easy. But today, she is healed. As my grandmother always says, she was a ‘go-getter’. Over the years she’d often ask teasingly of us ‘Where are we going?’ and just smile and giggle. And today, we can say, we are going Home.
