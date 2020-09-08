Charlotte Ann (Callaway) McGrede
Charlotte Ann (Callaway) McGrede
LONGVIEW — After 104 years on this earth, Charlotte Ann McGrede, went to her heavenly home. Mrs. McGrede passed Friday, September 4, 2020, at here home with family by her side. A Life Celebration® service will be, 10AM, Wednesday September 9, 2020, at Elmira Chapel Presbyterian Church in Spring Hill. The same church she attended as a child. Visitation will begin at 9AM prior to services.
Mrs. McGrede spent most of her life in the Spring Hill, Gregg County area. To date she was on record as the oldest former student of Spring Hill school. She was born on May 23, 1916, to Roy and Fannie Bell (Lee) Callaway.
In January 1934 Charlotte married the love of her life, Walter C. McGrede. They were married for 60 years before his death in 1994.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, her parents, sisters,
Ollie Acton, Nelwyn Ross, and brother, Merlin Callaway, half brother Billy Ray Callaway and step brother Charles. Granddaughter, Brenda McGrede Morgan, her husband Jerry, two great-grandsons, Shane and Devin Morgan. Two daughter-in-laws, Frances McGrede and Nelwyn McGrede.
Mrs. McGrede is survived by: sons Roy McGrede, Longview, Don McGrede, Longview, Jimmy McGrede/Dianne, Longview. Granddaughters: Emily Prince, Longview, Linda Wannamaker, Longview
Debra McGrede, Gladewater, Cindy Sullivan/Robert, Hallsville,
Cheryl McGrede/Cynthia, Hallsville. Grandsons: Monty McGrede/Sallie, Hallsville, Ray McGrede/Rachelle, Marshall. Numerous, Great and Great-great Grandchildren.
The family extends a heartfelt thanks to HeartsWay Hospice. You were so patient and caring with our little spit-fire. When we called, you were right there and always professional. Pallbearers for her service will be: Michael Pool, Levi McGrede, Monty McGrede, Ray McGrede, Robert Sullivan and Zack Simon.

