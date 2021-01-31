Charlotte Gail Hancock
GILMER — Mrs. Charlotte Gail Hancock, 66, of Gilmer, Texas was born on June 13, 1954 in Gilmer, Texas and passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family and friends on January 29, 2021. She was raised in Gilmer by her mother, Billie Thomas and her father, Johnnie Julian “J.J.” Thomas. She graduated from Spring Hill High School and continued her education in early childhood development. She married Phillip Hancock on March 28, 1975 in Gladewater, Texas and they have been married for 45 years. She was a member of The Pine Tree Church of Christ. For over 20 years she dedicated her time to teaching children at various preschools and in bible classes. She was a preschool teacher at Elmira Chapel Discovery School and a director at St. Andrew’s Angel Academy where she made some of her lifelong friends. She enjoyed various crafts from refinishing furniture to beading and she had a natural talent for decorating. She helped many friends and family members remodel and decorate their homes and you could often find her outside building or painting her latest project.
Charlotte was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. The only thing she loved more than teaching, crafting, and decorating was being “Mammy.”
She is survived by her husband Phillip Hancock of Gilmer; her daughter Kristy Bennett of Gilmer; her granddaughter Amber Bennett of Dallas, TX; close family friends Dane Madson, Steve and Beth Webb, and Rene’ Scott.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Billie Thomas; father, Johnnie Julian “J.J.” Thomas and brother, Garry Thomas.
The family would like to thank Texas Home Health and Hospice of East Texas for the outstanding care they provided. The family would also like to thank Jessica Hensley, Kathryn Medlin and Beth Webb for all their help during this time.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Monday February 1, 2021 at Croley Funeral Home of Gilmer. There will be a private family funeral service at 10:00 AM on Tuesday February 2, 2021 at Croley Funeral Home of Gilmer. There will be a private burial at Rosedale Cemetery in Gladewater following the service. The family requests that you follow COVID safety precautions including wearing masks and social distancing.
