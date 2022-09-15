Charlotte Gossett
HUGHES SPRINGS — Charlotte Ann Gossett, 74, died on September 11, 2022 in Daingerfield Texas. Born in Cooper Texas, she was the daughter of Harvey and Tommie Jo Simpson. She attended and graduated from Hughes Springs High school in 1966. She was a bookkeeper later in adulthood. She worked at ICO Tubular for many years where she made many lifelong friends. Charlotte was a member of Veal Switch Missionary Baptist Church in Hughes Springs Texas. She loved the game of softball and played it for over 20 years as an adult. Many memories were made on the field with her sister Nina Simpson. She loved life, people, the fresh morning air and never let life’s difficult circumstances get her down because her faith was strong because she is a child of the Lord and knew her eternal destination. She is survived by her two daughters, Brena Conley and her fiancé Billy Fitch of Flora Mississippi and Jamie Klein of Frisco. She had the honor of being called Mom by Josh and Brooke Gossett who she raised as her own, and stepdaughter Cheryl Kendall. Also surviving her is her sister Nina Simpson of Avinger; her grandchildren, Dylan and Leigh ElChami, Tanner Clifton, Jordan Hanna, Olivia Klein, Cash Conley, and Mia Klein; great grandchildren Poppy and Coco ElChami as well as many nieces and nephews. She had many special friends Horace and Patsy Owens, and Brenda Simpson who were there at a moment’s notice to help with anything Charlotte needed. She was preceded in death by her parents Harvey and Tommie Jo Simpson; sister, Rita Jan McCleskey and brother Dennis Simpson as well as a dear friend Nettie. The funeral service will be held on September 17, 2022 at 12 pm at Veal Switch Missionary Baptist Church in Hughes Springs Texas with graveside to follow in Veal Switch Cemetery under the direction of Horn-Nail-Haggard Funeral Home of Daingerfield. A visitation with family will precede the funeral service from 11 am to the time of service at the Church. A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.hornnailhaggardfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.