Charlotte Griffith Austin
KILGORE — Charlotte Griffith Austin, beloved mother, cherished wife, educator, and pastor, went to meet her Lord on May 25, 2021.
Charlotte was born Charlotte Temple Griffith in Temple, Texas on April 16, 1941. She was an elementary school teacher, principal of Kilgore Intermediate School, and finally a Methodist minister, spending most of her time as pastor of McCary’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Liberty City, Texas. After retiring, she was a member of St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Kilgore, Texas.
Charlotte is survived by her two sons, Channing William Bryant of Haslet, Texas and Bradley Thomas Bryant of Frisco, Texas. John Calvin Austin, her husband of three decades, went ahead of her to meet the Lord 5 years earlier. Channing is the husband of Jamie Bryant and father of Charlotte’s only grandson, Aiden Bryant. Bradley lives with his wife Tammy Bryant and their daughter Jessilyn Tran. Charlotte is also survived by sisters Melissa Balusek of Roundrock, Texas and Kim Relph of Austin, Texas.
Charlotte was a passionate educator and faithful servant of the Lord her entire life. Soon after giving birth to her first son, Channing, she opened a small preschool so she could continue to educate while spending time with her son. Then she went back to teaching at a Christian school in Houston. After moving to Kilgore, she taught first grade at Chandler Elementary for several years before becoming a principal at Eastview and Elder. Later as the first-ever principal of Kilgore Intermediate School, she opened each day with an inspirational message to students and staff. Charlotte didn’t stop there with her love of education. She went on to teach the most important of things - the good news of Jesus Christ. Now she gets to learn at the feet of the Great Teacher in heaven.
Visitation will be held on Saturday June 5, 2021 at 1 pm at Rader Funeral Home of Kilgore with funeral services to follow at 2 pm.
Flowers may be sent to Rader Funeral Home of Kilgore. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to the Alzheimer’s Association at 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or www.alz.org
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Six arrested in operation targeting organized crime in Gregg County
- Poultry breeding firm to build facility in Longview Business Park
- Police: Longview man impersonated woman, set up fake dating profile under her name
- Official: Three people arrested near Tatum in meth distribution investigation
- Double distinction: Two local high schools have twins as top graduates
- Longview ISD renames South Ward to honor first Black trustee
- One man in custody after fatal shooting in Marshall
- Taliaferro: Health care bills would help East Texans, boost the state
- Longview man arrested on murder charge in Saturday shooting death
- Longview Book Club to virtually host Matthew McConaughey to discuss 'Greenlights'
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.