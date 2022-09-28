Charlotte L. Mudd
ORE CITY — A private service is planned for Mrs. Charlotte L. Mudd of Ore City, Texas. Mrs. Mudd passed away at her home in Ore City, on September 20, 2022.
Charlotte was born on November 16, 1952, in Longview, TX to parents James and Volette Meadows. Following her graduation from High School, Charlotte worked hard to gain employment at Texas Eastman, a position she was thoroughly proud of and treasured greatly. She enjoyed bowling and watching sports with her family. Charlotte was beloved in her community, and no one was ever afraid to stop by and show their love for her.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents, James and Volette Meadows, and a brother Steven Meadows. Charlotte is survived by her siblings, Sheila Ridgeway with her husband Jimmy, Shera Baker with her husband Robert, Keith Meadows, Stacy Meadows with his wife Kathy in addition to her numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
