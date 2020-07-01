Charlotte Poole
Charlotte Poole
GILMER — Mrs. Charlotte Poole, age 77 of Gilmer, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in Longview. Mrs. Poole was born on December 28, 1942 in Winnsboro to the late Otis and Fay Browning Irby. She married Joe Poole on March 18, 1961, they were married for 59 years. Charlotte was a founding member of Beta Sigma Phi and attended Holy Trinity in Longview. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Richard Irby; and sister, LaVonne Heartfield
Mrs. Poole is survived by her husband, Joe Poole of Gilmer; two daughters, Nan Poole Fowler and husband, Dean of Gilmer, Ann Poole Mask and husband, Mark of Plano; brother, Doyle Irby and wife, Brenda of Pittsburg; sister, Martha Price and husband, Don of Longview; grandchildren, Jed Fowler of Gilmer, Madeline Sweet and husband, Garret of Tacoma, Washington, Chelsie King and husband, Mark of Arkansas; and great grandchildren, Kadon, Presley, Madison, Maddox, and Cooper. Graveside service are scheduled for 10:00 AM, Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Maple Springs Cemetery with Dean Fowler and Roger Nelson officiating.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.