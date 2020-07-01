Charlotte Poole
GILMER — Mrs. Charlotte Poole, age 77 of Gilmer, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in Longview. Mrs. Poole was born on December 28, 1942 in Winnsboro to the late Otis and Fay Browning Irby. She married Joe Poole on March 18, 1961, they were married for 59 years. Charlotte was a founding member of Beta Sigma Phi and attended Holy Trinity in Longview. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Richard Irby; and sister, LaVonne Heartfield
Mrs. Poole is survived by her husband, Joe Poole of Gilmer; two daughters, Nan Poole Fowler and husband, Dean of Gilmer, Ann Poole Mask and husband, Mark of Plano; brother, Doyle Irby and wife, Brenda of Pittsburg; sister, Martha Price and husband, Don of Longview; grandchildren, Jed Fowler of Gilmer, Madeline Sweet and husband, Garret of Tacoma, Washington, Chelsie King and husband, Mark of Arkansas; and great grandchildren, Kadon, Presley, Madison, Maddox, and Cooper. Graveside service are scheduled for 10:00 AM, Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Maple Springs Cemetery with Dean Fowler and Roger Nelson officiating.
