Charlotte Winifred Turner
HUGHES SPRINGS — Charlotte Winifred Turner, 84, of Hughes Springs, passed away on March 10, 2023 in Pittsburg. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM with a visitation 1 hour prior to the service at Ebenezer Friendship Baptist Church, Pittsburg, Texas. Burial will follow the service at Ebenezer Cemetery. A visitation will also be held on Monday, March 13, 2023 from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM at Erman Smith Funeral Home in Pittsburg.
Charlotte was born on August 27, 1938 to Ruford Theron and Louiza Winifred (Sharp) Thompson in Jacksonville, Texas. She married Ray Duane Turner on June 1, 1956 at Enterprise Baptist Church in Jacksonville, Texas.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents, Ruford Theron and Louiza Winifred Thompson and brother, Rudy Thompson.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Ray Duane Turner, and blessed by God with four children to adopt, Candy Thompson and her husband Ricky, Cherri Eichel, John Turner and his wife Angela, and Theron Turner and his wife Cindi; 13 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-granchildren, siblings; Brenda Shuttlesworth and husband Tommy, Nell Buchanan and husband Jim, and Randy Thompson and wife Betty. Charlotte is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Charlotte’s name may be made to the Texas Baptist Home for Children (TBHC) and/or Jacksonville College.
