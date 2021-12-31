Charyl (Sam) McBride Palmer
KILGORE — Funeral service for Mrs. Charyl (Sam) McBride Palmer, 73, of Kilgore will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Kilgore with Dr. Pete Freeman officiating. Burial will follow at the Danville Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, January 2, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Charyl passed away at her home on Tuesday.
Charyl was born on February 3, 1948, in Kilgore. She was the daughter of the late William J. “Bill” McBride and Anna Evans McBride. Charyl was a 1966 graduate of Kilgore High School; she was a member of First Baptist Church Kilgore. Charyl enjoyed going fishing, was an avid reader and loved to play games. She cherished her time spent with her loving family.
Charyl was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Lolan McBride.
She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Palmer; son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Barbara Duncan; grandchildren, Shelby Dillard and husband Brandon, Cody Duncan and wife, Abbie, Neely Duncan, Blake Duncan, Zachary Balboa. and Elijah Duncan; great-grandchildren, Park Dillard, Easton Duncan, and Dawson Balboa.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.