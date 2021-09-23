Cheri Jean Hiltzman Brazier
TYLER — Cheri Jean Hiltzman Brazier was born September 18th, 1957, to Robert and Barbara Hiltzman. She went to be with the Lord on September 18th, 2021, with her family surrounding her in love. Cheri, our beloved, was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who profoundly touched us and so many others with a sweet, gracious, sacrificial love. She was a radiant light of kindness who would warm your heart. God gave her a special love for her family. She and her husband enjoyed 42 years of ministering to and serving others, fishing, traveling, and spending time with each other and their family. She loved to travel and to enjoy God’s creation with her husband, children, grandchildren, and friends. All of these unique experiences imprinted the hearts of her family with forever memories of her love. Her faith was very present in her often-unnoticed acts of kindness. We treasure her love and find deep hope knowing Cheri is in the hands of Christ. Peace be with you until we meet again, our dear precious wife and most loving mother and MeMe.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Hiltzman; mother, Barbara Hiltzman; and sister, Karla Hiltzman Sypert. She is mourned by her husband, Larry Neil Brazier; daughter, Cheneil (Matthew) Torbert; son, Blake (Elizabeth) Brazier; son, Blane (Leslie) Brazier; grandchildren, Tatum and Tye Torbert, Smith and Rhett Brazier, and Olivia Brazier; brother, Mike Hiltzman; brother-in-law Eric Sypert; and niece, Kala (Randall) Sypert; as well as countless family members, friends, and loved ones.
A celebration of Cheri’s life will be held Friday, September 24th at 10 am at First Baptist Church, Liberty City. Visitation with the family will be Thursday, September 23rd from 6-8 pm, also at First Baptist Church Liberty City.
