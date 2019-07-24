Cherri Ann Stewart Cross
Cherri Cross, 61, of Beckville, TX, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at her home in Beckville. Cherri Ann Stewart Cross was born on Nov. 19, 1957, in Tyler, TX to the late Harold Dean and Ruby Alice Dorsey Stewart. She graduated from Longview High School with the class of 1976. Cherri was a huge fan of the Longview Lobos, the Dallas Cowboys, NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, and she loved watching the French Open. She moved to Beckville in 1999, from Longview and was of the Baptist faith. She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant brother, William Dean Stewart.
She is survived by her son, Adam Jackson and fiance Jessica Goodloe of Kilgore; sisters, Sandra Stewart of Beckville, Mary Strange and husband Henry of Longview, Donna Courtney and husband Karlos of Joaquin, and Shirley Works and husband Tim of Longview; brother, Dean Stewart; aunt, Joyce Smith of Lafayette; and granddaughter, Natalee Ann Cotton. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends also survive.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Wayne Jones officiating. The family will receive friends from 5-6 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home prior to the memorial service.
If desired, memorials may be made to Freedom Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1253, Logansport, LA 71049.
A guestbook may be signed online at www.jimerson-lipsey.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.