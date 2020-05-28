Cheryl Ann Cain

Private Church Services for Ann Cain, 60, of Henderson, will be held at 10AM on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Lakeview Baptist Church in Longview with Brother Ted White officiating. Burial will follow at the Elderville Cemetery under the direction of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore. Ann passed away on Sunday May 24, 2020 in Houston.
Ann was born on September 7, 1959 in Kilgore to William Artie Martin and Lena Mae Martin. Ann spent her time gardening and working in the yard and swimming was her favorite thing to do. She was a homemaker and a member of Lakeview Baptist Church in Longview. She loved the Lord, her kids, grandkids, and her family.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents; a granddaughter, Rebecca Parker; and two brothers, John and Mike Martin.
She is survived by her husband, Calvin Cain of Henderson; daughter, Brandy Parker and husband Travis of Cypress; two sons, Brandon Galloway of Tatum and Chris Galloway of Jefferson; three grandchildren, Connor Parker, Colton Galloway, and Justin Galloway; sister-in -law, Gwenda Martin of Carthage; and several other brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws, nephew, nieces, and cousins.
The restrictions currently associated with our society that limit large group gatherings will prevent the family from hosting a traditional visitation and service. In lieu of a family visitation a public viewing and signing of a guest book to comfort the family from a distance will be at Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore on Thursday, May 28 from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. The family will be at the chapel from 6pm to 8pm to greet family and friends. Please be conscious of the health of all visitors and staff by limiting the number of guests who enter together and follow health and safety guidelines set forth by the governor.
